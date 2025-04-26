Tony Khan Wanted The Briscoes To Wrestle at AEW All Out 2022

In an interview with The Way of the Blade (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he originally wanted Mark and Jay Briscoe to team with Jay Lethal at All Out 2022. However, the Motor City Machine Guns took their place for a match against FTR and Wardlow.

He said: “The first time I met them was Supercard 2022. I tried to get them involved in AEW after Supercard. At All Out 2022, when the Motor City Machine Guns wrestled on All Out, that was originally going to be The Briscoes teaming with Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow. It would have made a lot of sense, if you looked at what was happening with FTR and Briscoes. It would have been great. Motor City Machine Guns came in and did a great job, but they were new to the story and they kind of came in out of nowhere because we couldn’t use The Briscoes.“