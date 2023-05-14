– During a recent appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan was asked about the rumors of CM Punk returning to AEW with the shows scheduled for Punk’s hometown of Chicago. It’s heavily rumored that Punk will make his return to the company at the new show, Collision, on June 17 at Chicago’s United Arena. AEW also has Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings scheduled for the Wintrust Arena on June 21 in Chicago. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on the rumors of CM Punk’s comeback: “I can’t comment on that, but I do think it’s very exciting that AEW is running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time, and I’m very excited to be back there. It’s a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL, I moved to Jacksonville. Now I live on the road every week literally 52 weeks a year, but it’ll be great to be back in Chicago certainly for AEW.”

On what he learned from the CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks backstage brawl from All Out: “Well, I can’t really comment it. I haven’t talked about that particular situation since it happened specifically, but I think in the time since AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow. And I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers. And I think uh we have a great company going right now, and certainly every Wednesday night on TBS some of the wildest action and certainly this week I think was one of the best episodes we’ve ever done. And with a big announcement coming next week, I just think we’ve been able to sustain and continue to develop as a wrestling company.”

The new AEW program, Collision, is expected to be announced later this Wednesday, May 17. It’s rumored the first show featuring Punk’s return will be called, “The Second Coming.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Maggie & Perloff Show, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.