Tony Khan Would be Interested in Working With STARDOM

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed AEW potentially working with women’s wrestling promotion STARDOM in the future. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I am interested in working with STARDOM. It’s something that I’ve talked to New Japan about and obviously they have that business relationship there, and it’s definitely something I’d be open to. So, we’ll have to keep an eye on that. But there’s definitely interesting things happening in the world of Joshi. And we’ve brought some great Joshi wrestlers over. It’s a great women’s division and there’s some exciting things happening there, so I would be interested to work with STARDOM in the future.”

AEW already has a working relationship with NJPW, which is owned by Bushiroad, the same parent company of STARDOM.