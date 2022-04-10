Tony Nese Launching New Fitness Coaching Site Tomorrow

AEW star and WWE alumnus Tony Nese is launching his fitness coaching site 450Fit.com tomorrow. Nese announced (per PWInsider that the site, which is up now, will be in business tomorrow.

The announcement reads:

“When I started my journey I never knew what would come of it. All I knew was what I wanted and that I was going to do what ever work was necessary to get there. Over time, the work and the process have become my favorite parts. The results are just a bonus.

Don’t let the fear of the unknown stop you from reaching your full potential.

I cant wait to share my 20 years of fitness and nutrition experience and knowledge with all of you.

Click the link for 1 on 1 Fitness and Nutrition Coaching.”