Tony Schiavone Weighs In On Darby Allin’s Mt. Everest Climb

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Darby Allin following the news of Allin successfully reaching the summit of Mount Everest. You can check out some highlights below:

On the achievement: “It’s amazing. He’s an amazing person, first of all. Amazing performer. when I say an amazing person, I don’t know of anybody that has a better attitude as a wrestler than Darby Allin. And I say that because I’ve just listened to him talk to other wrestlers, and listened to him talk in team meetings and things like that. He’s just got the best attitude ever. And I had a feeling that if anybody could do it, it’d be Darby Allin that could do it.”

On Allin’s journey: “You know, you talk about the people that have died. I read — I think it was, I did a search on Wikipedia or somewhere, or the facts of Mount Everest. Over 300 people have died on their way up. And they are still there, 300 bodies on the way up. And so yeah, those are markers. And listen, the odds are you’re going to make it, but so many things can go wrong. And I just think, I’m just so glad that Darby made it to the top. Even said, ‘I’m going to plant that AEW flag on there, because they meant so much to me. They’ve done so much for my career.’

“You know, here’s a kid who was mentioned many times, ‘I was sleeping in my car before AEW.’ And he’s a special kid, man. I think he’s unbreakable, I really do… He just seems to come out — and I’ve seen him many times, we have all seen him many times, just take an ass kicking and just do some incredible bumps. And every time I go in the back, I say, ‘Hey,’ I’ll go up to him. I say, ‘First of all, thank you for putting your body on the line to give us a good show.’ Always tell the guys that who do something crazy. And then I say, ‘Are you okay?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ And sometimes I think he’s bullsh**ting me, but most time he’s okay, you know?”

