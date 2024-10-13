Tony Schiavone Is Excited For AEW Following TV Rights Deals

Tony Schiavone is looking forward to the next several years with AEW following the company’s new TV rights deals. Schiavone spoke at last night’s AEW WrestleDream press conference about the company’s signing a new new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as its deal with Fox Sports Mexico to air down there, noting that he’s excited for what’s to come.

“We’re very very excited about our renewal with Warner Brothers Discovery and Fox Sports Mexico,” Schiavone said (per Fightful). “We’re very very excited about that. I’m personally excited that my long-time career is going to continue for at least another four to five years or so. I’m honored to be here.”

Schiavone has been with AEW since the company’s launch in 2019.