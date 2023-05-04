Top Dolla Recalls Jumping From NFL Free Agency To Wrestling, Getting WWE Tryout

Top Dolla was an NFL player before he moved into pro wrestling, and he recently discussed making the career change. The Hit Row member appeared on the Good Brother Gaming podcast and talked about jumping into wrestling and signing with WWE not long after. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On making the transition from football to wrestling: “I was still a free agent in the NFL in 2018, and I was working to get back in the NFL. My buddy throws this crazy Halloween party and he has like wrestling matches at it, and he was like, ‘Yo, just come be in it’… I’m like in a Battle Royal, and they put me over and I win the Battle Royal.”

On getting his WWE tryout: “So I go to Team 3D Academy, train with the Dudley Boyz. While I’m there, I actually get a call from the Browns and the Raiders… Not even six months, five months later I get a tryout at WWE. Kill the tryout, six months after that they sign me.”