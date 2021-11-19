wrestling / News
Top Dolla Releases Rap Track Following WWE Release
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported last night, Top Dolla was released from the WWE along with seven other wrestlers, including his fellow Hit Row teammates. Dolla, real name AJ Francis, has now put out a new rap track titled ‘Thank You / 89 Days’. It’s part of his regular Freestyle Friday drops. He references the fact that he’ll be free in 89 days and namedrops AEW, ROH, NJPW, PWG, MLW, Impact Wrestling and the NWA.
Francis, like the other wrestlers released, will be free to sign elsewhere on February 16, 2022.
FRAN¢Style 131
“Thank You // 89 Days”
#TheCrew 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/9Vk3oebkit
— A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Praises Drake Maverick, Retweets Maverick’s WWE Release Video
- EC3 Claims His Therapist Erased His Time on the Main WWE Roster From Memory
- Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X Theme Was Originally Written As A Solo Theme For Shawn Michaels
- Jim Ross On His Advice To Recent WWE Releases, Possibility Of AEW Signing Some Of the Talent