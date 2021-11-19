wrestling / News

Top Dolla Releases Rap Track Following WWE Release

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Draft Hit Row, Top Dolla

As we reported last night, Top Dolla was released from the WWE along with seven other wrestlers, including his fellow Hit Row teammates. Dolla, real name AJ Francis, has now put out a new rap track titled ‘Thank You / 89 Days’. It’s part of his regular Freestyle Friday drops. He references the fact that he’ll be free in 89 days and namedrops AEW, ROH, NJPW, PWG, MLW, Impact Wrestling and the NWA.

Francis, like the other wrestlers released, will be free to sign elsewhere on February 16, 2022.

