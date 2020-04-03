Trial Date Set In Death Of Matt Travis

It was reported back in November that independent wrestler Matt Travis was struck and killed with a dump truck while traveling a bike path in East Harlem, New York. The man responsible, Luc C. Vu, was arrested a month later and charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, driving left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care. Travis was only 25 at the time of his death.

PWInsider reports that the trial date for Vu in New York Criminal Court has been set for April 20.