wrestling / News
Trial In Death of Wrestler Matt Travis Starts Next Month
The trial against the man who allegedly struck and killed independent wrestler Matt Travis with a dump truck is set to begin next month in New York City. PWInsider reports that Luc C. Vu’s trial on charges of reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, driving left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care will begin on July 20th before the New York Criminal Court.
Vu was behind the wheel of a dump truck he was driving for D&A Contracting LLC when he made an illegal left turn in East Harlem in the early morning of November 9th, 2019. He struck the 25 year-old Travis (real name Matt Palacios), who was traveling on a bike path coming home from wrestling training. Travis sustained serious trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead when he arrived. Vu was fired by D&A after he was arrested.
