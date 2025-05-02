Trick Williams Makes Appearance On TNA Impact

Trick Williams showed up — albeit by satellite — on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Williams appear on the Tron after he was called out by Joe Hendry in the opening segment.

Williams said that he wouldn’t be there but wished Hendry “well” in the six-man tag team match that will main event tonight’s show.

The segment came after Williams appeared at TNA Rebellion and attacked Hendry after he retained the TNA World Championship in the main event.