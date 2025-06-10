Trick Williams Is Loving His TNA Crossover: ‘I Got Some Gold Now’

Trick Williams is unsurprisingly enjoying his crossover into TNA, as the NXT star noted in a new interview. Williams is the TNA World Champion and he spoke about the cross-promotional appearances in an interview with SI’s The Takedown. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his crossover appearances: “I’m loving it, man. What can I say? I got TNA gold right here underneath my big old name in gold right here on this TV screen, so everybody can see Trick Williams. It’s a good feeling. The first ever NXT superstar to actively hold that title.”

On the crossover benefiting him beyond the title: “It’s been very beneficial. I got some gold now. It’s great for me. My social media is blowing up. I’m dropping diss tracks. Business is good for Trick Williams. If you want to invest in some stock, I would invest in Trick Williams right now before it gets crazy and you can’t buy in,” he said.