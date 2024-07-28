Trick Williams Reveals His Two Dream WWE Matchups

– During a recent interview with IGN, WWE NXT Superstar and former NXT Champion Trick Williams revealed his two dream opponents. Specifically, he named Gunther and Roman Reigns as the two dream opponents for his career.

Williams said on the subject (via Fightful), “I’ve got two dream opponents that I wanna see. One is short-term, and one might be a little longer. Gunther, I have nothing but respect and love for Gunther. I think he’s a great ring general. So I would love to see Gunther… and Roman Reigns, of course. One day.”

Gunther is currently scheduled to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest next weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The event will be held on Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live Peacock.

Meanwhile, Trick Williams lost the NXT Championship earlier this month at NXT Heatwave. Ethan Page won the matchup to capture the title.