Trick Williams Welcomes Challenges for Title From TNA Wrestlers

– During a recent interview on In the Kliq, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams discussed potentially defending his title against wrestlers from TNA Wrestling. Williams noted he’s not threatened by anyone who wants to take a shot at his title. Williams stated (via Fightful), “It’s cool. You know, all opponents are welcome, you know. I mean, I’m not threatened by anybody who wants an opportunity to take a chance at this title. If it makes for a better show, if it’s what the people want to see, then let’s make it happen.”

Trick Williams will be in action on tomorrow’s edition of WWE NXT. He teams with WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.