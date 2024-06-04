Trick Williams Enjoyed Working With Sexyy Red On Last Week’s NXT

Trick Williams says he had a great experience working with Sexyy Red on last week’s episode of NXT. The rapper appeared on last week’s episode and was in Williams and Je’Von Evans’ corner for their tag team match against Gallus. The NXT Champion spoke about working with Red in an interview with with The Masked Man Show. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Red: “Get it sexyy. Shake your dreads. My favorite song is ‘Shake Yo Dreads,’ for obvious reasons. I’m excited. Hip hop is what I love and am familiar with. To find out Sexyy Red is interested and wanted to come support the champion at NXT, I’m always down for that. It was a great experience.”

On working with Red on last week’s show: “It was dope. Meeting Sexyy Red was like meeting one of my cousins, honestly. She’s a real chick from around the way. When I met her on Tuesday, she’s like, ‘Trick Williams, I know who you are.’ ‘I know who you are too.’ She was game and ready to have a good time. It was natural out there and fun. My entrance, she spiced it up. I wasn’t expecting all that. I told her, ‘Do your thing, we’ll do our thing. We’ll make it look good together. That’s what happened.'”