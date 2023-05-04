– Ring the Belle recently interviewed Trinity Fatu following her debut in Impact Wrestling. Trinity was then asked about a potential matchup with her former tag team partner, Mercedes Mone. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

I’m here for it all. That is my dream, if the stars align and it happened, absolutely. Absolutely. I want to be a part of it and do everything that I can to continue to elevate this women’s division and put IMPACT even more so on the map so we all get the respect that we deserve.”