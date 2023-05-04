wrestling / News
Trinity Fatu Is ‘Absolutely’ Down for a Potential Future Match With Mercedes Mone
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
– Ring the Belle recently interviewed Trinity Fatu following her debut in Impact Wrestling. Trinity was then asked about a potential matchup with her former tag team partner, Mercedes Mone. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
I’m here for it all. That is my dream, if the stars align and it happened, absolutely. Absolutely. I want to be a part of it and do everything that I can to continue to elevate this women’s division and put IMPACT even more so on the map so we all get the respect that we deserve.”
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Being Left Off WrestleMania XIV, Feeling Marginalized In 1998
- Former WWE Writer Dave Schilling On His Reaction To Lawsuit Over Racist Storylines In WWE, Being Part of KofiMania Creative Team
- Trinity Fatu Addresses What Happened the Day She Left WWE, Says She Was Unhappy
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn