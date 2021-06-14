Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment on The Way Dressing as The Kliq, Take Photos With Them

During last night’s WWE NXT In Your House, The Way dressed as members of the Kliq, with Johnny Gargano as Shawn Michaels, Austin Theory as Diesel, Candice LeRae as the 1-2-3 Kid, Indi Hartwell as Razor Ramon. Gargano and LeRae’s dog is dressed as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Triple H and Shawn Michaels joined the group for a photo shoot and commented on the costumes on social media.

Michaels wrote: “I don’t know what’s cooler about these photos… their gear or the fact I didn’t pull a hamstring!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT”

Triple H joked: “Wait … why are my ears so big??? #NXTTakeOver”

Gargano then quoted a speech Triple H gave when he introduced X-Pac as a member of D-Generation X, while LeRae revealed she created her own gear.

I don’t know what’s cooler about these photos… their gear or the fact I didn’t pull a hamstring!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WCBqL468p7 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 14, 2021

Wait … why are my ears so big???#NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QUO5iO7iGa — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2021

When you set out to do something that no one else can do.. the first thing you do is you look to your blood.. you look to your buddies.. you look to your friends.. you look.. to The Way! #LeadersOfTheNewGeneration#HouseOfWay #Kliq #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9iphtMgWRw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 13, 2021

The most absurdly giddy I’ve ever been making my gear! 💕 pic.twitter.com/lu9XmRLSwk — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) June 14, 2021

Hard work pays off

Dreams come true

Bad times don’t last

BUT BAD GUYS DO#NXTTakeOver IN YOUR HOUSE pic.twitter.com/0b43MhjP5l — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) June 14, 2021