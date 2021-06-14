wrestling / News

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment on The Way Dressing as The Kliq, Take Photos With Them

During last night’s WWE NXT In Your House, The Way dressed as members of the Kliq, with Johnny Gargano as Shawn Michaels, Austin Theory as Diesel, Candice LeRae as the 1-2-3 Kid, Indi Hartwell as Razor Ramon. Gargano and LeRae’s dog is dressed as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Triple H and Shawn Michaels joined the group for a photo shoot and commented on the costumes on social media.

Michaels wrote: “I don’t know what’s cooler about these photos… their gear or the fact I didn’t pull a hamstring!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT

Triple H joked: “Wait … why are my ears so big??? #NXTTakeOver

Gargano then quoted a speech Triple H gave when he introduced X-Pac as a member of D-Generation X, while LeRae revealed she created her own gear.

