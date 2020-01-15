wrestling / News
Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’
– As previously reported, Triple H was recently the subject of controversy for a joke he made regarding former WWE Divas champion Paige while promoting NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Triple H had stated, “Edge has kids. You know, Paige maybe — she probably has some she doesn’t know of.” Triple H has taken to Twitter to make a statement on the matter, revealing that he reached to Paige to apologize to her. He also apologized to those he offended for what he called a “terrible joke.”
Triple H wrote, “I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.” You can check out that tweet below.
Following his initial remarks, Paige told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, “Obviously, I was a little bit perplexed and and a little taken back because he’s someone that I truly look up to. He’s always been very respectful. I think he got caught up in a joke and I just don’t think it was appropriate to joke about. It’s just something I’m not going to continually talk about. I feel like people on the Internet have done a pretty good job at it. He’s definitely reached out and we’re gonna be talking about some things.”
I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on The Rise and Fall of ECW’s Success, His Concerns About ECW One Night Stand, Why There Was No WCW Nostalgia PPV
- George Barrios on How The Transition From John Cena to Roman Reigns Affected WWE’s Business, The Company’s 2019 Successes
- Eric Bischoff on If He Thinks The Montreal Screwjob Was a Work
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night