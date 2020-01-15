Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’

– As previously reported, Triple H was recently the subject of controversy for a joke he made regarding former WWE Divas champion Paige while promoting NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Triple H had stated, “Edge has kids. You know, Paige maybe — she probably has some she doesn’t know of.” Triple H has taken to Twitter to make a statement on the matter, revealing that he reached to Paige to apologize to her. He also apologized to those he offended for what he called a “terrible joke.”

Triple H wrote, “I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.” You can check out that tweet below.

Following his initial remarks, Paige told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, “Obviously, I was a little bit perplexed and and a little taken back because he’s someone that I truly look up to. He’s always been very respectful. I think he got caught up in a joke and I just don’t think it was appropriate to joke about. It’s just something I’m not going to continually talk about. I feel like people on the Internet have done a pretty good job at it. He’s definitely reached out and we’re gonna be talking about some things.”