Triple H On His Biggest Challenge For This Year’s WrestleMania, What He’s Proud Of With It

Triple H was in full charge of creative for his first WrestleMania this past weekend, and he talked about the challenges of the show and what he’s most proud of. The Game spoke about the show during the post-event press conference, and some highlights are below:

On the biggest challenge for him this year: “It’s a week where a million things are happening, and along the way there’s a million more. So it’s not missing something. It’s the feeling of, ‘Are you headed in the right direction,’ right? It’s a large team of people doing it, but you’re always weighing out those options with the entire team. ‘Are we doing the right this,’ or ‘Are we doing the right that? What’s the right piece of this? What’s the right piece of that?’ It’s just the juggling of all of it. And luckily, for me, it’s such a wonderful team that’s been doing this for a really long time that it’s sort of just goes. And it takes place, and you want to be on top of it, and you want to be in front of all of it. But you trust the people that are the best in the world at what they do to do what they do. And they knock it out of the part for you every time.”

On what he’s most proud of: “I don’t want this to sound like a cop-out answer… all of it. Tough to walk in for us, for this team, to walk in to in some way our first WrestleMania just working together, right? Like, us working together as a team, all of us. Not that I haven’t worked with these people for 20 years, a lot of them. But it’s different this time. This was the first one different. For all of us to come together as a team, work together as a team, support each other as a team, watch everyone excel at what they do while letting everyone else excel at what they do and knock it out of the park.

“I don’t feel that there was anything this weekend that I was like, ‘Eh, I wish that would have been a lot better,’ or ‘Oh, I would have done that a lot differently.’ Now of course there’s going to be some things — if you’re good at anything, you’re gonna nitpick it apart, you’re going to rip it up and say, ‘Next time I’ll do this differently,’ right? But in this moment, I’m proud of everything. I’m proud of everybody that touched this event, I’m proud of every talent that worked in this event. I’m proud of everybody that had a piece of it from top to bottom, man, it’s the greatest team in the world. And they absolutely crushed this week. Crushed it.”

