– As previously noted, WWE announced Paul “Triple H” as the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Levesque has since commented on the announcement via social media, calling it an “immense honor.” You can read the WWE Chief Creative Officer’s comments about the news below:

“Been trying to come up with a way to say ‘Thank You’ for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon .…and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes.”

Additionally, WWE released an extended vlog showing Triple H getting the surprise news from Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker when kicking off Royal Rumble Week at WWE HQ. That vlog is available below.