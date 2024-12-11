– WWE released a new video featuring Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque gifting WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes a special gift for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Triple H is allowing Cody Rhodes to use this gift for “one night only” since Saturday Night’s Main Event will have an old-school, throwback theme.

The video shows Cody opening a long black case, one that would likely hold a title belt. In the past, Cody Rhodes has spoken about wanting to bring back the classic WWE winged eagle title belt. Triple H also reiterated via social media that the special gift he delivered to the champ is for “One. Night. Only. @CodyRhodes #SNME” You can view the clip below.

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed Championship against Kevin Owens this Saturday, December 14 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The event is being held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.