Triple H Invites NBA Star to WrestleMania 40
October 31, 2023 | Posted by
Triple H has issued an invite to crotch-chopping NBA MVP Joel Embiid to attend WrestleMania 40. As reported, the Philadelphia 76ers star used the DX “Suck It” taunt during the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Embiid was fined $35,000 for the taunt, and after that news broke Triple H took to Twitter to write:
“Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly…”
Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly… https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2023
