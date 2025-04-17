Triple H On Fans Saying He Should ‘Pivot’ On Storylines, WrestleMania 40 Documentary Delay

Triple H says he doesn’t stress it when fans say he needs to “pivot” on storylines. The WWE CCO spoke with Peter Rosenberg for a new interview and during the discussion he spoke about online reactions to storylines and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On fans pushing for changes to storylines: “One thing that Killer [Kowalski] said to me in the very beginning is, ‘You f**king work them, they don’t work you. You tell them where it goes, they don’t tell you where it goes.’ You listen to them, you adjust accordingly, you try to think where they will go emotionally, but at the end of the day, we work them. This is, to me, where it gets fun. Look, nobody’s perfect, right? At the end of the day, you start to do some things, and if it’s not working, you go different directions or whatever that is. You pivot, maybe you don’t. That’s the new word in the Internet now, pivot. You’ve got to pivot. We don’t like it, you have to pivot — no we don’t. You don’t know where it’s f**king going. There’s no pivot that needs to happen cause we know where it’s going.”

On the three-month delay in releasing the WrestleMania 40 documentary: “I had no problem last year when all of the machinations of WrestleMania happened and then the documentary version was going to come out, and it was gonna come out slightly after WrestleMania. No problem. But then, it was all of the alternative versions of what actually happened and what didn’t happen, so it took a lot longer to come out than it really did. So, truth is, when that comes out, now people will have the argument, is that really what happened or is that everybody’s version of what happened? They’ll make up their own. One thing about our business, it’s all believeably unbelievable. They will make up their own bulls**t versions of everything that happens, what’s happening on a daily basis, a memo came out that said this, in the meeting, Triple H said that, or in this, this person said this, this is where they’re going. They just make up their own s**t. They make up their own s**t after.

“When you tell them — We used to say this back in the day, our business is set up where if you’re a fan, there’s no explanation needed. If you’re not a fan, there’s no explanation that will do, right? You can’t explain it somebody that’s not a fan, they have to watch it and go, ‘I like that.’ Because if you explain it to them, it just doesn’t sit. It’s the scalene, I believe that we can tell them these things. It always makes me laugh in this current day and age that old timers will do podcasts where they’re giving everything away from their generation of the business and saying how terrible it is that these kids don’t kayfabe today. Let me get this straight, you’re on a podcast telling everybody all the non-kayfabe stuff and then complaining that there’s no kayfabe today, genius.”