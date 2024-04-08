Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’

Triple H was high in praise for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns after their match at WrestleMania 40 night two. The Game spoke at the post-show press conference about the journey both men had to the top of the card, their match together and more, and you can see highlights below:

On Reigns: “There is a lot of banter about ‘greatest of all time.’ You can make arguments for a lot of people in that, and there are a lot of metrics you can measure by, or opinions, or whatever it is. If he is not the, he is one of, absolutely for certain the greatest of all time. To do what he has done. To overcome all of the things in his career, and the positioning, and the stuff he had to get through and hung in there to get where he needed to be. To deal with his physical issues and his health issues, to overcome. The pandemic, to overcome. Everything he has had to deal with on the way here. And then to go out there and put out a run like no one has ever done be or. Epic moments, epic storytelling. I see that word cinema thrown around a lot, but it really is.”

“There are few guys that come along in the business where you say duriong that period of time, that they were in it, they changed the industry. He changed the industry. I mean that in front of the camera, behind the camera, he has changed the industry. He’s that good. Can’t say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete that — and it’s not completing the story. It’s just getting to the end of that chapter. ’cause he’s going to go on a new story now that is going to blow people’s minds, I think. And I know he’s gonna take it to whole other level. I can’t tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns.”

On Rhodes: “The hardest thing I think in this business right now is to make a babyface. And then to make a babyface that almost everybody likes. That people are not just booing because it’s fun to do in the moment, to buy into that story and be that guy. Cody is that guy, but he is not that guy because it was manufactured. He’s that guy because he’s the right guy. He’s the right human being, he is everything you want to believe in and get behind and see fight. It’s all that.

I’m just so happy for him. And when you talk about overcoming things, you know, he’s gottabo back and look at his career and the things he’s done. He’s forged his own path, he has done it all, and it’s a testament to him and who he is as a person. He’s never quit, he’s never given up. When one road shut down, he went to another road. When that road shut down, he made his own goddamn road. But the roads, all of them lead back here to where his dream always was… I’m happy for him, and I know he will do amazing stuff.”

