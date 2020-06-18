WWE News: Triple H Praises Sasha Banks & Bayley Following NXT, Io Shirai Sends Message to Champions

– Triple H took to Twitter to praise Sasha Banks and Bayley following their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match on NXT. The champions defended their titles successfully against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on this week’s episode, and The Game posted the following after the match:

No matter how far you go or how successful you become, you can always come home.

Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE for bringing your shine to @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT #Proud pic.twitter.com/ZfEJSoiZuQ — Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2020

– Following that match, Io Shirai came out to attack a celebrating Banks and Bayley. The NXT Women’s Champion posted to Twitter after the show to make her message to Banks and Bayley clear, as you can see below: