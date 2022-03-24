Trish Stratus On a Potential Match With Sasha Banks, Which Opponents Intrigue Her

Trish Stratus recently discussed the idea of returning for a match with Sasha Banks, what other potential opponents intrigue her and more. Stratus spoke with ET Canada for a new interview and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On a potential match with Sasha Banks: “I’ve heard that I’m running from her which is absolutely untrue. I mean, at one point she had done this promo that I’m not ready and I posted a picture of my six-pack and I said, ‘I am ready, girl’. Yeah, listen, she’s, and you know, it’s like these little moments, right? So her and I had maybe a five-minute moment in the – 2018, like so many years ago now, Royal Rumble. And to this day, people like, ‘That’s the match we want to see.’

“They just, sometimes you just have this energy that’s palpable and you just have this, you know, it’s like when Lita and I faced off. Ooh, they felt that. When Rock and (Steve) Austin faced off, people felt that. So when Sasha and I faced off, I mean, I felt it too, you know, and it was a good moment. So will follow up on it? I mean, if there’s an opportunity, perhaps.”

On opponents who intrigue her: “The one thing I can say, like, at the end of my career, and why it was one of those, I felt like I could move on, was because I had really, I had worked with everyone that was available at the time, right? There was Jazz, there was Molly Holly, there was Victoria, there was Mickie James, Lita. You know, we – that’s, there was slim pickings at the time as well you could say, right? So I really worked with every single woman at the time that was available and that’s, you know, when it was time to move on, I was like, ‘what else can I do? I’ve worked with everyone here.’

“And, you know, have I watched people come in and say, ‘Ooh, I’d like to mix it up with her?’ Yeah. Like a Sasha Banks. Of course, Charlotte Flair was someone that I said, ‘Ooh, that would be an interesting match up,’ you know? Becky Lynch, would I like to exchange words with her? Yes.”