Trish Stratus On Returning to Ring For WrestleMania 39: ‘It’s An Honor’

Trish Stratus is excited to be returning to the ring for WrestleMania 39, and she weighed in on the upcoming match during today’s The Bump. Stratus is teaming with Lita and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL at the PPV, and Stratus stopped by The Bump to talk about the match. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On returning for the WrestleMania match: “First of all, it’s shocking. I did an autograph signing the other week, and the dad was telling me how I had these moments, and then the son… so I said, ‘Wow, so you’ve grown up watching me. Now you’re growing up watching me.’ That’s crazy, that we’re still doing our thing all these years later. We went out there, the things we did, the work we did, it was all for what the girls are doing now, it was for a change, it was for us to have representation to have a voice out there and really, seeing what the girls are doing now and to be able to dabble in and be among the girls and get a little taste of it as well, it’s amazing. To watch it up close and live and see how professional and these amazing athletes these women are, having these moments, making history, and honestly to be alongside of it, it’s an honor, and it’s everything we could ask for when we were coming up.”

On Bayley naming Lita and Trish as a dream match back in 2016: “Well, dreams do come true. Maybe you should have her on The Bump afterwards and say, ‘How do you feel?’ after we whoop her ass at WrestleMania. See how she feels about putting that out there,” Stratus said.