Trish Stratus on WWE Getting Lil Kim for Her Entrance Theme

– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed WWE getting Lil Kim to do her entrance theme and never thinking they would be able to make it happen. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On the giggle in her entrance theme: “I definitely said, ‘I want something like Undertaker. Something that grabs you.’ [The giggle] is what we came up with. It just feels right and very part of my personality. The giggle was born. I just wanted something that kicked off in a nice way.”

Trish Stratus on wanting Lil Kim to work on her entrance theme: “Yeah. I suggested her, never thinking we would get her. ‘I don’t know, bucket list, let’s go for Lil Kim.’ I did not think we would actually get Lil Kim. You think of Attitude Era stuff, look at the stuff we got back in the day. Before there were collabs, that was a hell of a collab. Pretty cool that I got her. We’ve met a couple of times and spoken about it. We have that connection, which is always cool as well.”