– Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on hand at the Vice Presidential debat between JD Vance and Tim Walz earlier this week. The Daily Show released the full Triumph segment, wherein Triumph imitates WWE Hall of Famer and President Trump supporter, Hulk Hogan.

Triumph bemoans that none of the Republicans in the spin room after the debate want to talk to him, so he does his best Hulk Hogan impression to see if they will give him the time of day. You can view that clip and Triumph’s Hogan impression below.

As noted, Hogan was a speaker at the Republican National Convention earlier this summer.