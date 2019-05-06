wrestling / News

WWE News: Twitter Thread Of Crazy Vince McMahon Stories Goes Viral, Johnny Gargano Reviews Avengers: Endgame, Preview For Tonight’s Table For 3

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A recent Twitter thread compiling the craziest Vince McMahon stories told over the years has gone viral, with many people liking and retweeting the tweets contained within. You can see the full thread here and some of the highlights below.

– Johnny Gargano wrote a review of Avengers: Endgame for SI Now.

– WWE has posted a clip of tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network.

