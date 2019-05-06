wrestling / News
WWE News: Twitter Thread Of Crazy Vince McMahon Stories Goes Viral, Johnny Gargano Reviews Avengers: Endgame, Preview For Tonight’s Table For 3
– A recent Twitter thread compiling the craziest Vince McMahon stories told over the years has gone viral, with many people liking and retweeting the tweets contained within. You can see the full thread here and some of the highlights below.
Vince hates sneezing. When someone sneezes, he yells at them and tells them to control themselves. On the rare occasion Vince sneezes, he angrily mutters to himself and loses focus for a few minutes (Paul Heyman, on Jericho's podcast)
Vince got wasted at a strip club and let the Hart Foundation hit their finisher on him, and they hit him really hard.
Vince was hesitant to hire Gail Kim due to her being Asian. Jim Ross convinced him not only because of her in ring talent, but the fact that many men are attracted to Asian woman and that there are even lots of Asian porn sites on the internet. (1/2)
This apparently shocked the hell out of Vince, who had no idea Asian porn sites existed. (2/2).
JR once farted in a car with Gerald Brisco, which made Brisco start gagging and throwing up. Vince heard about that, so backstage at RAW one night, he tried to fart and make Brisco puke. It backfired, and Vince shit in his pants.
He then had to go out to the ring and do a promo! JR said that all the production people in his headphones told him about it, and that they were instructed to keep the camera shots ABOVE Vince's waistline for the entire promo.
One time he got drunk and urinated on Ric Flair's hotel bed.
Vince holds a meeting with all of the talent announcing the switch to PG programming. Michael Tarver stands up and asks a question.
Vince's response: "Excellent question Shelton!"
CM Punk told a story of when he, the Undertaker, JBL, Edge, and Vince all had to room together when they were doing Tribute to the Troops, and Punk couldn't sleep because everyone was snoring, except for Vince, who kept laughing at his own farts.
They were in a creative meeting trying to come up with ways for Big Show to job while still looking strong. One idea was someone would spike his burrito. Vince was shocked, not for the spiking, but because he had no idea what a burrito was.
– Johnny Gargano wrote a review of Avengers: Endgame for SI Now.
I wrote WAY too many words about #AvengersEndgame for @SInow.
The @Russo_Brothers say SPOILERS are okay now! So my conscience is clear. @MarvelStudios @SI_wrestlinghttps://t.co/GhXZ3DTnY1
– WWE has posted a clip of tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network.
Kim Orton shares details about her unique first encounter with @RandyOrton on a new Table for 3. pic.twitter.com/DMEKOwrU93
