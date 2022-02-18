Two Matches Set For Impact Countdown To No Surrender

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for its Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. The company revealed on Thursday after Impact that Havok will battle Tenille Dashwood and Trey Miguel will take on John Skyler on the pre-show, which airs on YouTube ahead of the Saturday PPV.

The announcement reads:

The action begins on the Countdown to No Surrender, streaming LIVE and free this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube! X-Division Champion Trey Miguel returns to the ring as he goes one-on-one with the poised John Skyler. Will Miguel prove why he’s the best the X-Division has to offer or will Skyler score another upset victory, just like when he defeated Matt Cardona in his IMPACT debut?

Knockouts action comes to the Countdown to No Surrender as The Influence and Decay renew their epic rivalry, this time in singles competition between Tenille Dashwood and Havok! The last time these two teams met, The Influence defeated Havok in a Handicap match after attacking Rosemary before the matchup began. Now a vengeful Havok is out for revenge!