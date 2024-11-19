Two New Matches Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

Two new bouts have been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII. Barnett announced on Monday that Bad Dude Tito vs. Lou Nixon and NXT’s Myles Borne vs. Royce Isaacs are set for the November 24th show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the event, which airs live on TrillerTV+, is:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett

* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai

* Lou Nixon vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Myles Borne vs. Royce Isaacs

