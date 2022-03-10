Two New Matches Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

NJPW has announced a couple of new matches for its April 1st Lonestar Shootout show in Dallas, Texas. The company announced FinJuice, Daniel Garcia and Kevin Knight vs. Mascara Dorada, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Yuya Uemura for the show, as well as Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White

* Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero

* FinJuice, Kevin Knight, & Daniel Garcia vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura & Mascara Dorada