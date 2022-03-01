Two Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has officially announced the addition of two Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, which will conclude the first round of the tournament. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade will team up against Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, while Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo square off with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray have already defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend, and Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro have defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to advance in the tournament.

Here’s the updated NXT 2.0 lineup:

* North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Pete Dunne

* Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dogs

* Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

* Harland vs. Draco Anthony

* Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

You can view the announcement below.