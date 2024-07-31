– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Rick Steiner are scheduled to be in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for WWE SummerSlam 2024. Rick Steiner is the father of WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, who is facing Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is being held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.