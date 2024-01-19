Tyler Bate Explains Why There Was a Delay In His Joining WWE Main Roster

Tyler Bate took a little time to make his WWE main roster debut, and he explained why in a recent interview. Bate debuted on the main roster on the January 5th episode of Smackdown, and he spoke about his debut with Metro. You can see some highlights below:

On waiting to make his main roster debut: “Because I’ve been in wrestling so long, it’s almost like sometimes I forget how young I still am. Even though I’ve been here for seven years, I still have a lot of time. It’s finally like it got to the point like people were just like, ‘Come on. Let’s get Tyler on!’ So I’d rather that then, like, I’m ‘not ready for the main roster.’ It’s been like partly tactical.

On representing British wrestling on Smackdown: “A lifetime of work was all coming together. We both put a lot of pressure on ourselves with where we come from in representing British wrestling, and the style of British wrestling. Taking that to the main stage feels like a huge responsibility. But I feel like we’re both nailing it… [I was] super proud of how it went. It couldn’t have been more ideal for me.”