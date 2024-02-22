– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze called his move to the WWE main roster in 2015 a “bittersweet” move. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was a little — I wouldn’t say scared, I was just more, you know, it was almost bittersweet to where I knew once my stuff was hitting, I knew it was a matter of time, and luckily I got to be in NXT for quite a while, but I was up doing live event loops and dark matches for almost two years, I think. And so I knew, at some point, they’re going to call me up. At some point, they’re going to call me up, and I’m going to have to stop doing NXT, which I enjoyed a lot, and I’m going to be on the main roster.”

Breeze would later return to the NXT brand in 2019. Along with Fandango, the two became NXT Tag Team Champions. They were later released by WWE in June 2021.