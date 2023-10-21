Tyson Fury Says He’s Probably Done With WWE

Tyson Fury doesn’t believe that he’ll make a return appearance for WWE. The boxing star spoke with ESPN for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about potentially returning to WWE where he competed against Braun Strowman back at Crown Jewel 2019.

“WWE’s too hard for me,” Fury said. “Boxing is much easier than WWE. It’s very physical and taxing on the body. WWE, getting slammed on the floor and all that sort of stuff. I’d rather move around the ring and dodge punches.”

It’s worth noting that this is an about face from an interview he gave earlier this week in which he said that “there is still a lot of opportunity” in WWE, and that after he he was done with boxing, “we’ll see.”