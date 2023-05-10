Tyson Kidd To Hold Wrestling Seminar Next Month

WWN has announced that they will host a wrestling seminar from TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, next month in Florida. The event happens on June 4 in Port Richey. The announcement reads:

WWN is excited to host WWE Producer TJ Wilson for a very special Seminar and Evaluation on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, FL! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the last graduate of the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada! TJ (fka as WWE’s Tyson Kidd) possesses nearly 30 years of experience in and out of the ring, wrestling world-wide and producing television for WWE! TJ will be sharing his valuable knowledge and providing match critiques for up-and-coming wrestlers.

You must have completed a training course to be eligible. Wrestlers, managers and referees of all experience levels are welcome. To register, please fill out the form located at https://wwnlive.com/seminartryouts.

For further details on how to attend, click here.