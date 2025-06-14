United Japan Pro-Wrestling Adds Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS & Others

United Japan Pro-Wrestling has added a new full member in Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS as well as some supporting members. The promotion alliance announced after a meeting on June 11th that Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS has joined as a full-fledged member, while Pro Wrestling WAVE, World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, and Tatsumi Fujinami’s Pro-Wrestling Dradition are now supporting members of the group.

The alliance includes includes All Japan, Big Japan, DDT, Dragongate, Ganbare Pro, Kyushu Pro, NJPW, NOAH, STARDOM, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. It was announced back in 2023.