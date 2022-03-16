wrestling / News
United Wrestling Network Resuming TV Tapings Next Week
The United Wrestling Network is kicking off new TV tapings next week in Irvine, California. The company announced that the taping will take place on March 22nd with Booker T and more set to appear.
You can see the full announcement below, and get tickets here.
United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv in 1-week. Booker T to appear, AEW, Impact, NJPW, and MLW talent in action
The stars of the United Wrestling Network return to the world famous Irvine Improv in one week, Tuesday March 22nd, for a TV taping featuring over 10 action packed, high-flying, and hard hitting live matches bringing a whole new meaning to the term punchline! Featuring United Wrestling Network World Champion Chris Dickinson’s first appearance back after recovering from injury.
UWN alums will return including AEW’s Pretty Peter Avalon, Impact Wrestling’s Zicky Dice and Reno Scum, MLW’s Danny Limelight and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Karl Fredericks. Titles will be on the line as United Heritage Champion Jordan Cruz, United Television Champion Papo Esco, United World Tag Team Champions The Midnight Heat are all scheduled to defend their respective championships.
There will be Women’s division matches including Reka Tehaka and Ruby Raze in action.
UWN President David Marquez has also promised surprises, and has hinted that there could be a special attraction match that will not be televised. The event will also feature a special appearance by 6-Time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. This is an all-ages event.
More Trending Stories
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kurt Angle Recalls Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE WrestleMania XX, Backstage Reaction To The Match
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show