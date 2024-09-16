United Wrestling Network To Hold TV Tapings Next Week

West Coast Pro Wrestling and the United Wrestling Network return to the Irvine Improv in Southern California on Tuesday, September 24th, for an an event called Bring The Pain. You can get tickets here and check out the card below:

* Royce Isaacs vs. Jake Something

* Kevin Blackwood & Alan Angels vs. Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie

* Vert Vixen vs. Amira

* Man Like Dereis vs, Alpha Zo

* Vinnie Massaro vs. Jordan Cruz

* Los Suavecitos vs. Levi Shapiro & Jiah Jewell