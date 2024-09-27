wrestling / News
Update on AEW Contract Status of Malakai Black, If WWE Is Interested
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
Raj Giri reports that the AEW contract of Malakai Black is set to expire early next year, but AEW is working to re-sign him. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that AEW could add time to his deal due to time missed because of injury, but it wouldn’t be much longer.
WWE is said to be interested in bringing Black back to the company, and he has added incentive in that his wife, Zelina Vega, currently works there. He previously tried to give AEW notice when Triple H gained more power and tried to hire back people that Vince McMahon had fired.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Lex Luger Was ‘Nowhere Near’ Hulk Hogan, Had High Expectations For Him
- Paul Heyman Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Shane To Stab Him During Creative Dispute
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV