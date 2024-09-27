Update on AEW Contract Status of Malakai Black, If WWE Is Interested

Raj Giri reports that the AEW contract of Malakai Black is set to expire early next year, but AEW is working to re-sign him. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that AEW could add time to his deal due to time missed because of injury, but it wouldn’t be much longer.

WWE is said to be interested in bringing Black back to the company, and he has added incentive in that his wife, Zelina Vega, currently works there. He previously tried to give AEW notice when Triple H gained more power and tried to hire back people that Vince McMahon had fired.