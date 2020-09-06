AEW News: Update on Darby Allin and Matt Sydal After All Out, New Video of Chris Jericho Falling Into Mimosa

A new update is available on both Darby Allin and Matt Sydal after the Casino Battle Royale on last night’s AEW All Out. As noted on last night’s show, Sydal notably botched his attempt at a shooting star press after he came out as the Joker in the match, being able to land on his hip instead of something more serious. Meanwhile, Allin was put into a body bag filled with thumbtacks during the match and was powerbombed while in the body bag out onto the stage by Brian Cage.

According to this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, both Allin and Sydal were fortunately okay after their respective memorable moments.

Matt Sydal just had probably the unluckiest wrestling debut in a promotion ever. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nKVnvgKn64 — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) September 6, 2020

– AEW posted a new slow-motion video looking at Chris Jericho being thrown into the vat of mimosa by Orange Cassidy during their match last night, along with some photos: