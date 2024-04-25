Update On Jacob Fatu Reportedly Signing With WWE, Note on Possible Debut (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Jacob Fatu is believed to have signed a deal with WWE after ending his run at MLW. WWE has yet to announce Fatu’s signing and he has not debuted at this time. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Fatu is not set to debut this Friday on Smackdown and the word is that WWE is in no rush to put him on TV. There had been rumors that he would appear as part of the upcoming WWE Draft and many backstage were expecting it.

No reason was given for why’s not showing up tomorrow, beyond WWE is not in a rush to get Fatu to television.