After the recent TV tapings, TNA has set up the main event for this year’s Slammiversary event in Montreal. The tapings featured more qualifying matches for the World title match, with the final spots filled.

Moose will defend the TNA World title against Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry.

TNA Slammiversary happens on July 20.