Update On Nigel McGuinness’ In-Ring Status

Nigel McGuinness worked a few matches in AEW and ROH in 2024, and a new report has details on his status going forward. The AEW commentator was part of the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, competed against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, and then faced Lee Moriarty at ROH Final Battle. Fightful Select reports that when asking about McGuinness’ status after Final Battle, they were told that it is not expected to be his final match.

McGuinness, who was in ring shape for All In 2023 but didn’t end up competing, will continue on commentary and as of now, there is no word of any active creative plans for him.