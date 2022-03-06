Update On Jake Something’s Impact Wrestling Status

Fightful Select reports that Jake Something is now a free agent, with his match at Saturday night’s Impact Sacrifice event being his last scheduled show for the promotion as of now. He isn’t scheduled to work Sunday’s Impact Wrestling TV taping since, as of now, the two sides haven’t reached a new deal.

The report adds that Jake’s deal ended on good terms and that he would be welcomed back, leaving the door open for a new deal to be worked out in the future.