Update On Kenny Omega Following Recovery From Multiple Injuries, Status in AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega will make his return to AEW tonight on Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks against Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. Obviously, this is something many people guessed when the match was announced with the Bucks teaming with a mystery partner.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to multiple injuries, including a shoulder injury, a hernia, vertigo and a leg/knee injury. Omega was able to rehab the shoulder and the leg/knee injury was also fixed. Omega had said in a past interview there was so much wrong he couldn’t hold off on surgery anymore. He briefly went back on the road with AEW, but left again as he felt it was slowing down his recovery. He originally wanted to be back by Forbidden Door, but that didn’t happen.

As previously reported, plans for the Young Bucks vs. FTR for the AEW, AAA, IGWP (NJPW) and ROH tag titles were discussed, but the plan was always for Omega and the Bucks to compete in the Trios tournament. In July, some plans were changed, including the Bucks/FTR match. Talent were told that this was due to Omega’s return and the trios tournament. Tony Khan had previously said he delayed introducing the titles until he could get Omega back.

Omega avoided being in public during most of his time away, and instead worked on the Fight Forever video game. One person who worked on the game said Omega’s input was “crucial.”