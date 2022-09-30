Update On Possible Main Roster Plans For Indus Sher

It was previously reported that even though Veer Mahaan had been sent to NXT to reunite Indus Sher with Sanga, they may not be on the brand for long. There were discussions about moving the team back up to the main roster. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea behind the move would be to add a new powerhouse team to the roster that isn’t currently there.

WWE hasn’t tried to have that kind of a team since the Authors of Pain and the pairing of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan as the Bludgeon Brothers. Those teams floundered due to injuries and Vince McMahon losing interest in them.